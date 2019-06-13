Oldenburg Academy receives AP award

GREENSBURG —Oldenburg Academy has received the Advanced Placement (AP) Award from the Indiana Department of Education.
According to the IDOE, to be selected, schools must have at least 25 percent of their 2018 graduating class receiving a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam.
The IDOE explains AP as a research-based method to facilitate student participation and success through delivery of college-level courses and corresponding exams during high school, to qualified high school students.
Research suggests students who perform well in AP courses are predicted to not only outperform their peers, but have greater college success. For the 2017-2018 school year, 13,403 students passed at least one AP exam with a 3 or better. This is a nine percent increase over the prior year, the IDOE said.
At Oldenburg Academy, 27.5 percent of students scored a 3, 4, or 5 on the exam.
“I’m very proud of anyone that can get to that level,” Oldenburg Academy Principal Brian McFee said. “It helps at the college level and helps students become more prepared. From our faculty, it shows dedication and a high level of expectation of the students.”
McFee also spoke about how they approach preparing faculty to teach AP level courses.
“We’ve let teachers know what we expect,” McFee said. “We’ve also spent a significant amount of time sending faculty to AP workshops around the state to understand this better.”
Oldenburg also received the award last year. However, that wasn’t the first time they received the recognition since McFee has been principal.
“This is the third time we’ve received this award in my time as principal at Oldenburg,” McFee said. “I’m thankful for the students and faculty we have and the high expectations they have for themselves.”
At the state level, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick lauded all those who received the award this year.
“Research shows access, participation, and success in AP courses better prepare students for the rigors of post-secondary academics,” McCormick said. “I applaud our 2018 award recipients for meeting the demands of Advanced Placement work. Once again, Indiana schools are providing students with tools for success in the next four decades, not just the next four years.”
Oldenburg Academy representatives will be recognized at an awards celebration at the Statehouse this week.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.