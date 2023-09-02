OLDENBURG – This summer, three students from Oldenburg Academy participated in Hoosier Girl State. Designed to empower young women with a comprehensive understanding of civic engagement, the program provided a deeply rewarding educational opportunity for these young women.
During their time at Hoosier Girl State, the Oldenburg Academy attendees – Amelia Crawford, Lauren Richards and Claire Walke – developed leadership skills as they navigated the responsibilities of public service.
As senior Lauren Richards recounted, the week-long program “was jam-packed with different elections, activities, and rallies. I made new friends, wrote speeches, campaigned, and ran my county’s party meetings.” During her time, Richards crafted a bill and, while it did not pass as legislation, the process gave her a “thorough understanding of city, county, and state government.”
All three students greatly valued the experience, with senior Amelia Crawford acknowledging that Hoosier Girls State gave her “the chance to realize the diversity of Indiana, to make friends with people on the other side of the state, and to be more confident.” Crawford was elected to the House of Representatives and was able to write a bill and debate other legislation.
Oldenburg Academy’s Government teacher Charlene Weberding encourages students to attend Hoosier Girl State every year. “The experience has such a tremendous impact on our young women,” Weberding said, “and empowers them to take leadership roles in the future.”
The Oldenburg Academy students’ participation in Hoosier Girl State demonstrates the school’s dedication to providing its students with opportunities that extend beyond the classroom.
