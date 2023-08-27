OLDENBURG – Oldenburg Academy is proud to acknowledge student achievement in this year’s Advanced Placement exams.
The Advanced Placement program enables high school students to enroll in college-level courses and earn credit at in and out-of-state institutions. With more than 2,900 universities and colleges worldwide granting credit to students who have earned passing marks on the AP exams, OA students are positioned to have an academic edge when they start their college careers.
In the 2022-23 school year, 68% of seniors and 82% of juniors enrolled in at least one AP course. These students’ dedication and hard work resulted in exceptional scores in a range of subjects, showcasing the school’s commitment to academic excellence and advanced learning.
Specifically, both AP art courses offered at Oldenburg Academy—AP 2-D Art and Design and AP Drawing—saw 100% of students earn a passing score. AP Spanish also achieved a 100% pass rate compared to the national rate of 84%. The two AP English courses, AP Literature and Composition and AP Language and Composition, exceeded state and national pass rates with 88% and 70% of students achieving a 3 or higher compared to 77% and 56% at the national level. The science department claimed an 88% pass rate in both AP Environmental Science and AP Biology, significantly higher than the national averages of 53% and 64%. The sole student taking AP Computer Science also earned a passing score.
“We are thrilled with our students’ exceptional performance on this year’s AP exams,” said Angie Parmer, Principal at Oldenburg Academy. “These results reflect the dedication of our students, the expertise of our teachers, and the commitment of our school to fostering a culture of academic excellence.”
In recognition of students who demonstrated exemplary achievement on AP tests, College Board designated 10 Oldenburg Academy students as AP Scholars, six as AP Scholars with Honor, and one as an AP Scholar with Distinction.
