OLDENBURG — Oldenburg Academy hosted a reception recently for their new president: Decatur County native Annette Hunger.
Hunger graduated from Butler University and then spent 12 years in Columbus, Indiana doing admissions and marketing for a long-term health care facility.
In 2013, she moved to marketing and admissions for Oldenburg Academy, and when she saw the opportunity to advance to the presidency she jumped at the idea.
When asked what the biggest challenges she saw facing rural students, her answer was thoughtful and succinct.
“I think we live in an age where there’s so much connectivity, yet so much isolation,” she said.
“That’s one of the beauties of Oldenburg Academy,” she continued. “We’re small, yet we draw from so many counties in Southeastern Indiana. It’s a great melting pot, and gives kids an opportunity to meet those from different backgrounds in a safe environment, preparing them for that next step out into the world. There’s very much a sense of community and family here.”
