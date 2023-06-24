OLDENBURG – The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis honored eight jubilarians during a July 23 celebration at the motherhouse in Oldenburg. Morning prayer, the Jubilee Mass, a festive dinner and a reception were special events for the senior sisters.
Sister Patty Campbell celebrated 80 years as an Oldenburg Franciscan while Sisters Jean Michael Sauntry and Marie Cecile DiTullio marked 75 years with the community. Celebrating 60 years were Sister Jan Kroeger, Jacquelyn McCracken, Diane Mersch and Elaine Merkel. Sister Marge Wissman marked 40 years of commitment.
Sister Patty Campbell (formerly Sister Suzanne) is a native of Dayton, Ohio. She served in Indianapolis as a teacher at Holy Rosary and St. Lawrence Schools and at Scecina High School. She also ministered in Franklin County as parish life coordinator at St. Mary-of-the-Rock Parish. At the motherhouse in Oldenburg, Sister has served in health care, pastoral care, as a massage therapist and as a retreat director. Sister has also ministered in Ohio and Oklahoma. She is currently a resident of St. Clare Healthcare Facility and ministers by prayer and presence.
Sister Jean Michael Sauntry is a native of Newton, Iowa. She taught at Holy Trinity School in Indianapolis, at St. Gabriel School in Connersville, at Holy Family School in Oldenburg, and at St. Vincent de Paul School in Bedford. Sister also was a teacher in Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. Sister served for over 20 years as a missionary in Papua, New Guinea. She now resides in St. Clare Healthcare Facility where she serves by her prayer and presence.
Sister Marie Cecile DiTullio also is a native of Dayton. Sister taught at Our Lady of Lourdes School and St Lawrence School in Indianapolis, St. Anthony of Padua School in Morris, Sacred Heart School in Clinton, and St. Joseph School in Princeton. She taught in Ohio, and Missouri too. Sister was organist in parishes where she taught in the school. In Kentucky and Florida, she served in pastoral work/hospital chaplaincy. She now lives in St. Clare Healthcare Facility and ministers by prayer and presence.
Sister Jan Kroeger is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. Sister taught at St. Andrew School in Richmond and was principal at St. Joseph School in Evansville. She has served as guidance counselor at Immaculate Conception Academy (now Oldenburg Academy). She has also ministered in Ohio, Kentucky, and Missouri. Sister now resides in Oldenburg and does motherhouse ministry.
Sister Jacquelyn McCracken (formerly Sister Ancilla) is a native of Indianapolis. Sister taught at St. Joseph School in Princeton, at St. Louis School in Batesville, and at Cardinal Ritter High School Indianapolis. She also taught in Ohio. She served at St. Christopher Parish as youth minister, at Cathedral High School as director of service learning, and at the motherhouse in Oldenburg as communication director for the Sisters of St. Francis. For more than 30 years, Sister has worked In Indiana with non-profits and service organizations in the fields of domestic violence prevention, encouraging youth service/leadership and empowering adults with disabilities. She is now a behavioral consultant for Supportive Behavior Services and resides in Indianapolis.
Sister Diane Mersch (formerly Sister Mercita) is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught at St. Lawrence School, Lawrenceburg; Cardinal Ritter High School, Indianapolis; and Immaculate Conception Academy (now Oldenburg Academy). She also taught in schools in Ohio and did social work there. Sister now is a resident of St. Clare Healthcare Facility and ministers by prayer and presence.
Sister Elaine Merkel (formerly Sister Jolene) is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught at Holy Name School, Beech Grove; Holy Family School, Richmond ; and at St. Mary School, Aurora where she also served as director of religious education. Sister ministered as pastoral associate and director of religious education at St. John, Osgood and at St. John, Dover. She taught at a school in Illinois and served as a chaplain in Ohio. She retired to Oldenburg in 2022 where she does motherhouse ministry.
Sister Marge Wissman comes from Covington, Ky. She served as principal at Saint Bernadette School and St. Joan of Arc School in Indianapolis. At the motherhouse in Oldenburg, she has ministered as community vocation director and director of justice, peace and integrity of creation. In Kentucky, she taught school and did pastoral work. She continues to do ministry in the Batesville area, where she currently resides.
