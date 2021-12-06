OLDENBURG — The Village of Spires welcomed the public to spend the day shopping and strolling the streets of Oldenburg Saturday for their annual Holiday Under the Spires event.
A Beautiful World, Carriage House Antiques, Golden Turtle, Oldenburg Spirits, Schwestern, the Village Store and pop-up shops throughout the town offered holiday specials. Most shops extended their hours to accommodate the public.
The Brau Haus, Creek Bottom Brewery, the Pearl Street Pub and Wagner’s Village Inn also featured extended hours and holiday specials.
The Sisters of St. Francis sold homemade baked goods in front of the Motherhouse.
Santa Claus and his elves cruised the streets distributing treats and good cheer to all the good girls and boys.
Singers of the Holy Family Church Parish offered Christmas music from 1 to 2 p.m.
The village came alive at sundown as residents and business owners “lit up Oldenburg” with beautiful holiday decorations and lights.
This was an event to renew the Christmas spirit and foster peace on earth and goodwill to all, according to Oldenburg Academy representatives.
