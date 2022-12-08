OLDENBURG — The Village of Spires recently welcomed the public to spend the day shopping and strolling the streets of Oldenburg for the annual Holiday Under the Spires event.
The Sisters of St. Francis Motherhouse, A Beautiful World, Carriage House Antiques, Golden Turtle, Oldenburg Spirits, Schwestern, the Village Store and pop-up shops throughout the town ran holiday specials. Many shops including The Brau Haus, Creek Bottom Brewery, the Pearl Street Pub and Wagner’s Village Inn stayed open extra hours to accommodate the crowds for this special event.
Holy Family Church held a roast beef dinner and a breakfast with Santa. Several church choirs performed throughout the day and the music was broadcast from the church.
The Sisters of St. Francis held their annual bake sale at the Motherhouse as well.
Other activities included wine and eggnog tasting, reindeer-petting and horse rides.
Additionally, the Oldenburg Fire Department unveiled their new fire truck and hosted mini golf and a meal.
Horse-drawn wagon rides took place throughout the day and the evening concluded with the Batesville Area Arts Council presenting the Boar’s Head Festival at Holy Family Church.
This is an event to renew the Christmas spirit and foster peace on earth and goodwill to all, according to Oldenburg Academy representatives.
