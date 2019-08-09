DECATUR COUNTY — Due to a partnership between Thrive Alliance and Catch-A-Ride, adults ages 60 and over could have their transportation fees paid for.
It should be noted the funding may not be available for those already receiving Medicaid or Managed Care transportation.
According to information provided by Thrive Alliance, they serve the residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, and Jennings counties. Their services focus on helping older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home as long as possible. Services also include providing safe and affordable housing for low income individuals and families.
The program with Catch-a-Ride just recently kicked off, and will be in effect until the funding allocation is depleted, the organization said. The funding depletion will be dictated by the volume of service.
Catch-a-Ride, a service of LifeTime Resources, Inc., is a nonprofit corporation that provides services to older adults, those with disabilities, and caregivers in the Southeastern portion of the Indiana.
According to LifeTime Resources, Catch-a-Ride provides public transportation to anyone, for any purpose, anywhere within their six-county service area. They accept cash fares, Medicaid or Managed Care. Their vehicles are wheelchair accessible.
Catch-a-Ride operates in in Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, and Jefferson counties.
Normally, the cost for a ride ranges anywhere from $1 to $3.50, and then 25 cents per miles if the ride is longer than six miles.
Catch-a-Ride operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is available on a first come, first served basis. LifeTime Resources suggests calling as early as possible to schedule a ride. The call centers are open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Those with questions can contact Catch-a-Ride at 800-330-7603.
The funding that allows for the free rides was made possible through the Older Americans Act.
According to Thrive Alliance Communications Coordinator Alan Clark, they’ve been involved with Decatur County for many years.
He spoke about just how important it was to partner with LifeTime Resources and their Catch-a-Ride program.
“It’s really good,” Clark said. “We’ve been able to work with the Brown County Region and provide services, and it’s been positive there. Transportation is one of the biggest needs in the elderly community. They are one of the best organizations we partner with.”
Catch-a-Ride also accepts donations to help continue their mission.
To learn more about Catch-a-Ride or to donate, visit www.lifetime-resources.org/catch-a-ride.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.