RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Diversity and Inclusion Council is proud to announce its upcoming Juneteenth event. This year’s event is slated to be held 1 to 5 p.m. June 17 at the Booker T Washington Center located at 525 E 7th St, Rushville.
This event is a celebration of liberation, community, and culture. Rushville and the surrounding communities of Rush County will come together to commemorate the end of slavery in America.
Juneteenth is an annual celebration that takes place on June 19, marking the day that the last enslaved people in the United States were freed. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in Confederate states free. However, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued an executive order, proclaiming the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth is a significant day in our nation’s history, and it is essential to remember the struggles and sacrifices made by African Americans. The Juneteenth celebration is a reminder that freedom was not just handed over; it was fought for, and it is because of the resiliency of these ancestors that we stand here today.
As a community, we must remember the importance of Juneteenth in our nation’s narrative and renew our commitment to ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
The Rushville Juneteenth celebration is a time for the community to come together and celebrate. It will be a time of reflection, education, and entertainment. The event will feature guest speakers, live music, Ollie’s Family BBQ Food Truck, and historical displays highlighting the African-American experience and the impact of the black community within Rush County.
Rushville City Councilor Elton Marzon and Second Baptist Church Associate Pastor Mary Downs are beyond proud to bring Rush County its first annual Juneteenth celebration.
“There is excitement in the air from Rush County’s community of color as we come together,” Downs said. “Generations in remembrance and in discovery of the contributions made from politicians, artists, hall of famers, educators, and even cowboys. Rush County’s history makes America great!”
“All are welcome to join us at the celebration,” Downs added.
The Juneteenth event is open to the entire community, free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, bring chairs, take advantage of the historical displays, and connect with their neighbors. This event is an opportunity for everyone to come together, share ideas, party, and appreciate our shared heritage.
For more information contact: EMarzon@cityofrushville.in.gov or downs.mary@icloud.com.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.