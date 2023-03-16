GREENSBURG – The 38th Annual Indy Honor Flight is preparing to board, and volunteers are busy with the work of giving seven local men a trip to the capitol to be saluted for their service to the nation.
What is an honor flight?
Early on April 15 of this year, a group of veterans accompanied by a volunteer “guardian” will board a plane bound for the nation’s capitol. Guardians are volunteer helpers. They help each vet through the day, pushing their wheelchairs and whatever else is necessary to insure their trip is something they will always remember.
Once in D.C., veterans and their guardians board buses that transport them through the many war memorials on display there, sightseeing touring the capitol.
Once the Honor Flight returns Indianapolis, families and friends of the veterans gather around them in the airport as they arrive home, giving them standing ovations and warm greetings.
Perhaps the best part is that the entire experience is provided free of charge.
Indy Honor Flight #38 is organized by local retiree Lynn Bewley, who joined the “ground crew” in 2014 and went on her flight in 2015. She has since volunteered for the organization for nine years.
Bewley dedicates her time to planning each flight, paying attention to the details of making the day meaningful to each and every vet.
She spends her time raising money so that each veteran she takes to Washington can experience it for free.
“They’ve already served their time, that’s why we do it as a thank you for their service,” she said.
The Honor Flight Network is a 501©(3) non-profit organization which works as an umbrella organization for local chapters.
The nationwide organization has flown more than 244,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the many war memorials there.
Many vets cherish the fanfare and honor they received as they returned to their hometowns
However, because of the difficult political climate and civil unrest underlining the Vietnam war, many fighting in that conflict were not so lucky.
1st Lieutenant Dave Ricke served from 1964 to 1967 in the Southeast Asian Theater before returning home.
“When we landed at the Seattle Airport they were calling us names and spitting and screaming at us,” Ricke said.
It took nearly the entire family to talk him into going on an Honor Flight.
“I don’t have the words to describe what that Honor Flight meant to me,” he said. “But I feel like it was the welcome home I never got.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.