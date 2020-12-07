GREENSBURG - Saturday's 2020 Christmas Walk titled "Once Upon A Town" supplied local families with plenty of drive-thru fun and holiday sweets on the Historic Greensburg Square.
Even though it appeared early on the event might be cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, last minute creative thinking on the part of Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Tonya Downey saved the day.
"In late October, we had no idea what we wanted to do with the Christmas Walk this year," said Downey. "My board has been an amazing help is making sure it happened."
Five "Elf Stations" were set up adjacent to the courthouse on Franklin Street and each was manned by city leaders posing as elves, ready to give their drive-thru patrons special treats like "paint-by-number" cookies. Even Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh lent a hand sharing holiday joy.
"It's a great day for the Holiday Walk," Mayor Marsh said. "Main Street Director Tonya Downey and a large group of volunteers have done an amazing job making sure this drive-thru Christmas Walk is safe and fun for all, and I appreciate everything they've done to make this event successful in this unique year."
The drive-thru route continued around the south end of the courthouse, finishing in front of the Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism) office where elves stood ready to take photos of children enjoying the day, talking to Santa through the glass window, and putting their Christmas wish lists into the magic mailbox ("Straight to the North Pole!").
The evening of Christmas festivity ended with the annual tree lighting ceremony on the Decatur County Memorial Hospital campus where a crowd gathered for Christmas treats and to visit with Santa and his reindeer.
"Once Upon a Town" was a success for all, and all enjoyed a good night!
