GREENSBURG — All of the beauty and wonder of Christmas officially comes to town Saturday as Main Street Greensburg and Decatur County Memorial Hospital host their festive drive-thru “Once Upon A Town” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. downtown and on the DCMH grounds.
Main Street Greensburg Director Tonya Downey talked about the event as she directed volunteer elves prepared for Saturday’s festivities.
“I think the one thing I’ve been most surprised about since I became director of Main Street is the amazing and eclectic selection the merchants and restaurants on the Square offer,” she said. “When you think of shopping on the square, you have to realize that nearly all the stores have created really wonderful and eclectic offerings for Christmas gits. It’s wonderful!”
Downey and her band of elves have been busy planning this year’s Christmas Walk and have managed to find great ways to accomplish the necessary COVID-19 precautions of masking and social distancing.
“This year’s event is predominately a drive-thru and a whole lot more!” she said.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Main Street friends and elves will be stationed on Franklin Street in five locations armed with Christmas treats like “Paint-by-Number” take-home sugar cookies, toys and sweet treats.
“Each station has surprises, so we urge families to hop in the car and take a drive downtown!” Downey said.
At the end of the route, Santa will be stationed near the North Pole Mailbox located at the Tourism Office on Broadway. Children will be allowed to chat with Santa, but only through the Tourism office picture window.
“The reindeer depend on him every year to be healthy, and we don’t want to disappoint them,” said Downey.
Later, the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Decatur County Memorial Hospital will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. accompanied by visits with Santa’s reindeer and the usual festive treats and sweets the folks from the hospital share with the community every year.
“In one day, kids will get to visit with Santa’s elves, the Grinch, and even Frosty the Snowman and munch on Christmas-ey sweets, too,” said Downey. “What better way to start the holiday season?”
