VERSAILLES -- Ripley County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 421 and CR 200 S., just south of Versailles, that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a RCSO press release.
About 10:17 a.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Cameran Copeland, 19, Madison, was traveling west on CR 200 S. when she failed to yield the right of way to Dwight Jolly, 53, Versailles, who was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 421 operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The vehicles collided, and Jolly, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.
He was airlifted from the scene to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of internal injuries.
Copeland and her three passengers were not injured.
The Versailles Fire Department, Ripley County Medic, Ripley County EMS and Indiana State Police also assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.