DEARBORN COUNTY - One Dearborn, Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership which will build capacity for the organization, adding new capabilities and technical expertise to support its current initiatives around quality of life, business growth and attracting new investment in Dearborn County.
One Dearborn, the county’s non-profit local economic and community development organization founded in 2017, has contracted with New Albany, Indiana-based The Wheatley Group, LLC. The Wheatley Group (TWG) specializes in the conception, planning and implementation of economic development and redevelopment initiatives, with a track record of success in both the public and private sector.
“In 2021, we wanted to accelerate the upward trajectory of our work in business attraction, retention and expansion, as well as housing, site development, grant funding and marketing,” said Michael Schwebler, President of the One Dearborn Board of Directors.
“After thoughtfully considering multiple options for a consultant, it was clear The Wheatley Group was the best fit for our organization with their team approach, teaching mentality, and knowledge of Indiana redevelopment laws and procedures. TWG will also assist One Dearborn in being more responsive to the needs of the Dearborn County Redevelopment Commission,” Schwebler added.
The Wheatley Group is already supporting economic development work in a number of communities across southern and southeast Indiana. Its recent successes include projects related to the Brookville Opportunity Zone in Franklin County, the attraction of a major spirits processing facility to the City of New Albany, and supporting the addition of over one-million square feet of industrial and office square footage to River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The Wheatley Group has been afforded the opportunity to work with a variety of clients across many sectors – including commercial, industrial, housing, hospitality and retail.
“We are very excited to be working with One Dearborn,” said Nick Lawrence, President of The Wheatley Group. “Our team stands ready to support the organization in its pursuit of capital investment, job creation and growth.”
One Dearborn Executive Director Mike Perleberg looks forward to the important work One Dearborn, its various partners and The Wheatley Group will do together for the betterment of Dearborn County.
“By bringing in the highly experienced TWG team, it adds to the depth and dependability of the various services and insights we can offer to our county, municipalities, businesses, property owners and others to catalyze positive economic and community development. They’ve been tremendously helpful with advice and analysis already,” Perleberg noted.
For more information on One Dearborn or to access the Dearborn County Regional Economic Development Plan, visit www.1dearborn.org/reports. For more information on The Wheatley Group, visit www.thewheatleygrp.com.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.