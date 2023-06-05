GREENSBURG – Greensburg United Methodist Church at the corner of W. North and Broadway streets in Greensburg, recently installed a “Little Free Library” near the sidewalk on the church’s east side.
Looking like a brightly colored mail box with a name plate on its front face, it’s filled with adult and children’s books. And the books are free to anyone who likes to read.
“We wanted a project that would honor our senior students, but something that spoke to our our larger church as well,” said Director of Family Services Adam Duell.
Bring extremely kid-centric, Wednesday evenings during the school year at GUMC are a flurry of activity. At Wednesday night’s “REFUEL” program, nearly 20 families (and growing) come together from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to create a semi-Sunday school atmosphere for all ages of children, kindergarten to high school seniors.
The oldest students at REFUEL, the “GUMC Senior Class of 2023,” include high school seniors Caraline Reynolds, Skyla Wade, Grayson Hellmich, Eric Williamson, Hope Barker, Kate Pankl and Paige Gauck. They wanted to create something that would make an impact on not only the church, but the city of Greensburg as well.
Putting their heads together, with inspiration and leadership from Duell and Lead Pastor Chris Stephens, the seven seniors decided to create the Little Free Library.
Finding one online, it was ordered, arrived and assembled.
But they needed books, so the congregation was consulted.
“It was a way for our congregation members to become involved, by bringing books for the library,” Duell said.
It wasn’t long before books started pouring in. Duell’s office sits stacked floor to ceiling with new and slightly-loved books.
“While we were doing that, I had some conversations with the people at Main Street Greensburg, looking for a way to reach out into the community,” Duell said.
Main Street’s Rose Cronley and Allison Beck recommended anything that would appeal to the kids who come to the Farmers’ Market with their parents.
“They have things for adults, but children’s events are not ordinarily the highlight, so we decided to help,” he said. “We found a good opportunity, and it fills a great void in the community.”
Friday afternoons, volunteer GUMC members hand out free books to anyone interested.
If you’re interested in donating to the Little Free Library or the Free Book Table at the Farmer’s Market, call the church at 812-663-5683.
Visit the GUMC Little Free library, or stop by the Farmer’s Market Booktable at the Greensburg Farmer’s Market from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays afternoons.
