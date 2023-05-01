GREENSBURG – There will be a pilot meeting for FaithPrep Indiana, a K-12 online school for Christian students, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Christian Church, 209 W. Washington Street.
Most brick and mortar Christian schools age children out after their elementary or junior high years and parents are forced to matriculate their children into the public school system after a Christian school foundation. For many parents, that is unacceptable.
FaithPrep Indiana is an online curriculum newly accredited by the Indiana Board of Education that offers students the continuity of finishing their primary Christian educations on-line. First Baptist Church will serve as the local hub for the school.
The school’s founder, Chuck Wolfe, worked for 32 years in the areas of law, business and education, and after graduating from college he taught seventh-grade history and math in central Missouri before attending law school.
After attending law school, Wolfe worked as a corporate attorney, was Senior Counsel for a major retailer, and served as General Counsel for a national manufacturing company.
Following a successful legal career, he returned to the educational field, serving as the Regional Paralegal Director and Campus Director for a private university, and then helped launch a statewide online high school program in Kansas.
He later became Head of School for a statewide online high school in Colorado.
Wolfe formed Faith Academics in 2021 to develop the FaithPrep model and launch a network of private online Christian schools and homeschool programs.
“Families have approached us, and that’s why we investigated this. We have families who are aging out of our sixth grade and want somewhere their children can go for Christian education,” said event organizer Janet Gunn.
Information about tuition, scholarship and funding for lower income-based tuition will be included in the evening’s meeting.
Light refreshments will be available during the meeting.
For more information, call Education Administrator Julia Johnson at First Baptist Church, 812-663-2410.
