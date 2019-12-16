GREENSBURG – If you’re buying gifts online this holiday season, the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Greensburg Police Department are reminding you to keep your safety in mind.
GPD Chief Brendan Bridges recently told the Daily News that for online purchases it’s probably best to stick with the larger companies as they are more reliable.
“As far as online purchases, stay with large, name brand companies,” Bridges said. “We also tell people to check their bank accounts to make sure there’s no suspicious activity.”
Similarly, the DOR says holidays offer cybercriminals the perfect opportunity to steal sensitive data and turn it into cash by draining financial accounts, charging credit cards, or creating new accounts and using stolen identities.
“We all need to proceed with a heightened sense of awareness during the holiday season to protect our financial and personal information,” DOR Commissioner Adam Krupp said. “Please don’t let your guard down, especially during the season of giving, because cybercriminals, in particular, are looking to prey upon Hoosier consumers.”
First and foremost, shoppers should avoid unprotected Wi-Fi as public "hotspots" may allow thieves to view transactions. Also, just as Bridges said, shop at familiar online retailers. Generally, sites with the “https” designation are seen as secure. Shoppers should also look for the “lock” icon in the browser’s URL bar.
The DOR says you can learn to recognize and avoid phishing emails by looking for misspellings or bad grammar. Never click on links or attachments from unknown or suspicious sources.
Another tool is to keep a clean machine. This can be done by using security software to protect against malware that may steal data and viruses that may damage files. The DOR says to set your machine to update automatically so it always has the latest security defenses.
Furthermore, use strong and unique passwords and make sure to use different passwords for each account. A password manager should be used if necessary. Passwords should be no less than 10 characters.
Even with a secure password, users should utilize multi-factor authentication. This will allow users to receive a security code, usually sent as a text to a mobile phone, in addition to a username and password.
The final step in all of this is receiving the purchased items at your doorstep. The local police chief told the Daily News recently to keep those items out of public view.
“The biggest thing is to keep large item packages out of view from the public,” Bridges said. “Definitely as far as vehicles go, put items in the trunk securely. Also, keep the lights on in your home as you can.”
Packages should not be left outside for long time periods. It is often recommended to stay home when a delivery is expected, or have a package delivered to a friend or family member who can receive it immediately. Buyers should also ask the delivery service to try to hide the package or hold it for pickup later.
A doorbell camera can also be used to increase security.
