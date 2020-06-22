WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business will offer multiple online professional development courses and programs for food and agribusiness professionals through October 2020.
This summer, the center for the first time is offering live, two-hour online micro-courses focused on topics relevant to the current agribusiness environment. Participants will learn about cutting-edge tools and discuss with fellow participants and faculty instructors how these tools are best used. Micro-course offerings include Scenario Planning: Creating Resilience in Uncertain Times (June 30); Organizational and Personal Resilience (July 15); and Financial Implications for Your Business (Aug. 5). To ensure faculty interaction with participants, limited spots are available for each course.
The center also is offering distinctive online experiences. Courses are Precision Selling (July 29-30), Building the Foundations of Agri-Marketing (Aug. 11-14), and Strategic Agri-Marketing (Oct. 6-9). These programs are open to everyone and provide a useful mix of concepts, practical tools and examples. Each course uses specialized online teaching methods that provide increased individual interaction with faculty and networking opportunities with fellow participants.
The rate for each micro-course is $250. A discounted rate is available for those who register for all three. The rate for Precision Selling is $2,195, and the rate for each marketing program is $2,395.
Learn more and register at https://agribusiness.purdue.edu/online-programs/.
