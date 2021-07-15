RUSHVILLE – We are getting close to hearing those three words that kids usually hate and some parents adore, “Back to School.”
Hard to believe it about that time, but the start of the 2021-22 school year is just around the corner. School staff members throughout the state are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom.
Rush County Schools will begin school registration for the 2021-22 school year on July 19. Kindergarten students only return to school Aug. 3. All other students return on Aug. 4. Visit www.rcs.rushville.k12.in.us to find each school’s web page. On the different school sections, information is given about the upcoming year and a list of school supplies will be available.
At Rushville Consolidated High School, registration can be completed on Harmony. If there are questions or individuals needing assistance with registration, call the school for assistance at (765) 932-3901. If you would like to go into the school, contact the school to make an appointment.
The Harmony website is www.harmony.rushville.k12.in.us and visitors can use the website for registration, check grades throughout the year and pay balances due to the school.
Freshman Orientation at RCHS will be July 22. Students should go to the cafeteria at 5 p.m. for a meeting where they will meet their freshman mentors, along with other activities. Students will be able to eat supper, to check lockers and find their classrooms.
At 7 p.m., parents and guardians should join the students in the Laughlin Center. Information on the upcoming year will be presented.
