GREENSBURG – Here are the results from the 2023 Decatur County Fair Open Class Pie Contest.
GRAND CHAMPION – JULIA HUNTER, Class 3 – Cherry Pie
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – CATHERINE BRYANT, Class 2 – Blueberry Pie
Class 1 – Apple Pie:
1st – Julia Hunter
2nd – Joyce Fogle
Class 2 – Berry Pie:
1st – Catherine Bryant, Blueberry
2nd – Eileen Fisse, Blackberry
3rd – Julia Hunter, Blueberry
Class 3 – Cherry Pie:
1st – Julia Hunter
Class 4 – Peach Pie:
1st – Julia Hunter
Class 5 – Pecan Pie:
1st – E. Joyce Holtkamp
2nd – Joanie Greiwe
3rd – Julia Hunter
Class 6 – Honey Pie
(Must have honey in the recipe.)
1st – Julia Hunter
