GREENSBURG – Here are the results from the 2023 Decatur County Fair Open Class Pie Contest.

GRAND CHAMPION – JULIA HUNTER, Class 3 – Cherry Pie

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – CATHERINE BRYANT, Class 2 – Blueberry Pie

Class 1 – Apple Pie:

1st – Julia Hunter

2nd – Joyce Fogle

Class 2 – Berry Pie:

1st – Catherine Bryant, Blueberry

2nd – Eileen Fisse, Blackberry

3rd – Julia Hunter, Blueberry

Class 3 – Cherry Pie:

1st – Julia Hunter

Class 4 – Peach Pie:

1st – Julia Hunter

Class 5 – Pecan Pie:

1st – E. Joyce Holtkamp

2nd – Joanie Greiwe

3rd – Julia Hunter

Class 6 – Honey Pie

(Must have honey in the recipe.)

1st – Julia Hunter

