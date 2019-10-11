GREENSBURG - As of Nov. 18, First Baptist Church of Greensburg will be among 5,000 U.S. locations collecting shoe box gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 to 25.
Greensburg families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoe boxes into fun gifts of hope filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Greensburg volunteers hope to collect far more than last year’s total shoe box gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child’s 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.
“I love being able to see the local community rally together for a global purpose,” said Lisa Hoog, a volunteer who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for many years. “We see all ages getting involved, and more and more every year."
Participants can donate $9 per shoe box gift online through the “Follow Your Box” link at the Operation Christmas Child website (www.samaritanspurse.org) and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoe box by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Hoog at 812-212-6979, the First Baptist Church of Greensburg at 812-663-3778, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
*********************************** Info Box *******************************************
Operation Christmas Child Drop-off times
First Baptist Church of Greensburg, 209 W. Washington Street, is the area's Operation Christmas Child drop-off location.
Members of the church will be accepting filled shoe boxes for children at these times:
Nov. 18: 9 to 11 a.m.
Nov. 19: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: 9 to 11 a.m.
Nov. 21: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: 9 to 11 a.m.
Nov. 23:9 to 11 a.m.
Nov. 24: 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 25: 9 to 11 a.m.
