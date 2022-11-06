GREENSBURG — Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, scheduled for November 14 through 21, and this year a curbside option is being offered.
Operation Christmas Child collects and delivers shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and small toys and has been doing so since 1993.
The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver “tangible expressions of God’s love” to children in need.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
A step-by-step guide on packing the showboxes is available at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation.
Greensburg pick-up dates for Operation Christmas Child at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg, are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, November 14 to 18; 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19; 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 20; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, November 21.
