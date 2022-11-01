GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with the United States Marshal’s service to conduct Operation Commodore, a county-wide sweep and check of registered sex offenders working or living within Decatur County.
This partnership and operation have been in the planning stages for several months by SVOR coordinator Ashley Wilson and the US Marshal’s service, which can pursue and apprehend any registered sex offenders that has fled their jurisdictions.
The effort included six Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies along with six deputies from the United States Marshal service.
Deputies teamed up and hit multiple locations throughout Decatur County simultaneously.
The net results of this county-wide sweep were:
Felony arrest: 1
New failure to register charges: 3
Verifications completed: 27
Verifications attempted: 52
“Statutorily, the sex offender registry is one of the most critical jobs of any sheriff’s office,” Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant said. “I felt a partnership with the United States Marshal service in going after sex offenders and making sure that they stay in compliance, especially during our Halloween season, was critical. Registered sex offenders need to know that at any time we may show up to make sure that you are complying so that we can continue to keep our community and especially our children safe. This is a major priority for me.”
Sheriff Durant also thanked the US Marshal service for their participation in this operation.
Information provided
