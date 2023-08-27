The use of artificial intelligence is advancing at breakneck speed, presenting potentially helpful options across a wide range of areas like health care, the workplace, education, arts, and entertainment.
But some involved with the development of AI have voiced concerns about its rapid growth and its potential for negative impacts, including the fact that, in some cases, they don't know what they don't know.
A one-sentence statement released earlier this summer by the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), a San Francisco-based nonprofit, offered this stern and frightening warning:
“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."
The statement was signed by hundreds of individuals, from tech industry leaders and scientists to those behind AI itself, including executives at Microsoft, ChatGPT and Google.
In testimony to a Senate committee, earlier this year, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, voiced both benefits and concerns.
"We understand that people are rightly anxious about AI technology," Altman, who signed the CAIS statement, told the Senate. "We take the risks of this technology very seriously and will continue to do so. We believe that government and industry together can manage the risks so that we can all enjoy the tremendous potential."
In some regard, those warnings foretell scenarios decades, even centuries away, a digital media professor said.
"They are thinking about what are the implications a thousand or a million years from now," said Nabeel Siddiqui, assistant professor and director of Susquehanna University's Center for Teaching and Learning in central Pennsylvania. "It's not an immediate doomsday situation. There is a hype surrounding AI right now and the individuals creating these systems have an incentive to claim they can do way more than they probably can."
This week, the National Council of State Legislatures released its initial report on regulating AI at the state level.
The bipartisan group is tasked with finding appropriate roles for state governments in regulating the technology. More than two dozen states have already introduced artificial intelligence bills this year. Some states have started their own advisory groups.
“AI is no longer a science fiction movie concept, but something that our advances in computer science and engineering have operationalized for a seemingly limitless set of applications,” said California Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, a Democrat and co-chair of the task force. “As state legislators, we not only have a role in defining how our state and local governments may responsibly utilize these new AI tools but also protecting our constituents as they engage with private sector businesses looking to adopt AI.”
The federal government is in the process of creating up to five National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes as part of its updated National Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan.
According to that plan, the "first strategic objective is the need to make long-term investments in AI research in areas with the potential for long-term payoffs in AI. Proposals that may be part of that developmental research are due by the end of October with grants scheduled to go out in early 2024.
"In a sense, the current crop (of AI generators), many of them are fairly complex," Siddiqui said. "It's not in everyone's wheelhouse on the exact specifics of how it works. The hype and concerns are responding to the general climate out there, not specifics."
Misinformation and disinformation built out of bias, suspected or not, is also a real concern.
That’s why a search on ChatGPT has a warning noting that a search "may produce inaccurate information about people, places and facts."
"OpenAI recognizes the potential for AI tools to contribute to disinformation campaigns," Altman told the Senate. "Fighting disinformation takes a whole-of-society approach, and OpenAI has engaged with researchers and industry peers early on to understand how AI might be used to spread disinformation."
The report from the National Conference of State Legislatures issued this week notes there is a risk that algorithms used in AI generation can contain bias and inaccurate information because the technology is designed to work like the human brain.
"Policymakers need to be aware of the genesis of programming decisions to better understand how systems operate and can impact citizens," the NCSL noted.
"There is already generative stuff out there, it's mass proliferated and also mass believed," Siddiqui said. "Now you ask, 'what is the nature of truth?' when someone prints something. There is a problem when it might be very easy to believe false information. That's not necessarily AI's fault. We have not provided, as a society, an ability and literacy for individuals to understand."
