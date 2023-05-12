GREENSBURG - The Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Board highlighted the recent Opportunity Expo at their May 11 meeting.
“We had over 40 vendors,” economic development director Bryan Robbins said in a phone call following Thursday’s meeting, “and when we say vendors, we mean local industry and local employers.”
The expo was a chance for area high school students from Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur to bring resumes and speak with local industries to learn about internships, jobs and apprenticeships. It also provided opportunities to practice for interviews and learn about careers in Decatur County.
This is first time this expo has been held – the idea of workforce development coordinator Jessica Barker.
“We had pretty high expectations,” Robbins said of the expo. “And they definitely met them, if not more. We just did a wonderful job.”
The economic development corporation received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy. Robbins said the plan is to use it “to develop and market an ag innovation event to take place later this year.” The event will highlight successful agricultural and green energy programs and projects.
The childcare survey was discussed. The survey is currently anticipated to launch within the next month to month-and-a-half.
Robbins shared that Decatur County has been named a broadband ready community. He clarified that this is Decatur County specifically and the city of Greensburg has already been a broadband ready community. Robbins credited Rick Nobbe, who is on the broadband task force, with helping to get the county that status.
“We’re happy to get that through and show telecommunications company we have a clear path for them and an expedited one, at that,” Robbins said.
