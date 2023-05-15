GREENSBURG – The Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg – Decatur County hosted the first countywide Opportunity Expo May 10 at the Greensburg Community Schools’ Fieldhouse.
The event showcased 45 local businesses and was attended by more than 240 seniors from North Decatur High School, South Decatur High School and Greensburg Community High School.
The purpose of the Expo was for students to gain exposure to seasonal and entry-level jobs, internships and career knowledge.
“We are so happy the EDC provided such a great platform to get information out to these young people,” Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director and event partner sponsor Tami Wenning said.“We were pleased to have the opportunity to promote our trades scholarships and are excited that this will become an annual event.”
From the available opportunities presented, there were more than 86 entry-level jobs, 29 internships for 2024 and career connections with 45 businesses.
Students were able to attend lecture series on topics like smart money, HR benefits, and mental health.
The event had representatives available from the following sectors: Culinary, Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Construction, Manufacturing, Municipality, Excavation, Agriculture, Utilities, Law Enforcement, Small Business, Mechanical, and Logistics.
The guest speakers for the event were Jeanine Crandall with Napoleon State Bank, Mollie Fry with First Financial Bank, Spencer Burkert with Messer, Rust & Burkert Advisors, and Desirae Moore with Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
For students who attended the event with resumes in hand, there were on-site HR associates to review and provide feedback to increase their hiring potential.
“The Opportunity Expo provided an excellent event for DCMH and other local organizations to connect with graduating seniors to discuss career goals and opportunities with the future workforce,” HR Generalist at Decatur County Memorial Hospital and event partner sponsor Ellen Schwering said. “Healthcare offers a wide variety of opportunities, and this event was a great way to engage with young adults in our community about all that we offer. DCMH looks forward to participating in future events.”
To sponsor or get involved with career exploration for local students, email Jessica Barker at jbarker@edcgdc.com or call 812-222-2523.
