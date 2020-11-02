MILAN - All donations made to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) between now and Friday, Nov. 6 (Day of Giving) will be matched by the RCCF 50 percent on the dollar.
This matching opportunity means your donation of $50 will automatically become $75, your donation of $100.00 will become $150.00 and a donation of $500.00 will become $750.00. Any amount you donate towards the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund will receive the 50 percent match.
The Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund was established to provide a permanent endowment source for the museum. This fund seeks to preserve the legacy of the 1954 Milan State Championship team with the hope of reminding future generations that David can beat Goliath. Will you help us today?
To make a gift, please call the Ripley County Community Foundation at 812-933-1098 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday November 6 and tell them that you wish to make a “Day of Giving” donation to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284.
Debit and credit cards are accepted. You can also mail a check to the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George Street Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006. Make your check out to Ripley County Community Foundation and in the memo line put “Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284.
Please ensure that your check arrives by November 6 to receive the 50 percent match. Milan ’54, Inc. is a 501c3 not- for- profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.
By supporting the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund, your donation will help us preserve the Milan Miracle Legacy for years to come. We are most grateful for your consideration of support.
- Information provided by Tom Kohlmeier – President Milan 54, Inc.
