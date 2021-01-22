RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive a gift certificate and the winning essays will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Marrisa Taylor said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting the club at RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world.
Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
Information provided
