RUSHVILLE – Calling all young artists! The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club wants to introduce an exciting new program designed to encourage and celebrate youth visual art skills in two categories – painting and drawing. The Optimist Visual Arts Competition gives the youth we serve an outlet for their creativity.
The contest will be held at the Club Level and International Level. Artists must be age 11 or younger as of Oct. 1, 2020. The topic for the Visual Arts Competition is “Choose Happiness.” Artists can choose to participate in either the Painting or Drawing category, or both.
At the local level, awards will be presented to first, second and third place. The winning artwork will be displayed on The Rushville Breakfast Optimists Clubs’ Facebook page banner. First place winners will have a digital image of their entry submitted to Optimist International.
For the First place winners submitted to Optimist International, voting will be on-line on the Optimist International website through May 1, 2021. There will be a scholarship award for first, second, and third place OI winners for each category (drawing and painting.)
At the International level, first place in each category will receive a $250 scholarship; second place will receive a $150 scholarship; and third place will receive a $100 scholarship. The winning artwork will be displayed at the Optimist International Convention, and features on the OI website.
The deadline for all applications to participate is Monday, April 5. Art work must include the Optimist Visual Arts Contest Club Level Entry Form. Artwork with the Entry Form can be dropped off at the Rushville Boys and Girls Club. The entry form can be picked up at the Boys and Girls Club, or can be requested by emailing us at RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com.
Please feel free to contact Marrisa Taylor with any questions at 765-571-2430, or by emailing our club at RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com.
