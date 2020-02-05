GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Optimist Club will sponsor the 2020 Tri-Star basketball competition this year Feb. 15, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the contest beginning at 10 a.m. at the Decatur County Family YMCA at 1 YMCA Way in Greensburg.
Competitors in both divisions, girls and boys, will be tested in ball handling, passing and shooting drills. The competition is open to all children 8 through 12 years of age. First and second place from each age group will be eligible to compete for the state championship in March at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
According to the Optimist International website, the Optimist mission is to provide hope and a positive vision, and to bring out the best in youth and communities.
Events are held to promote a sense of well-being in the community such as child ID events, poster or essay contests on alternatives to violence and various family-friendly activities.
Tri-Star basketball camp is one of those initiatives for the Optimist Club, as is the Childhood Cancer Campaign, which was established by Optimist International in 2001 with the mission of “being the leading force to rid the world of childhood cancer.”
Optimists also promote and champion a respect for the law with the promotion of non-violence. Optimist Clubs participate in activities to inspire respect for law enforcement among young people and to educate them on the jobs these brave men and women perform.
Optimists also recognize youth for a variety of reasons including their achievements at school, dedication to community service, improvement in their grades and doing their best in sports or the arts. This activity allows Optimists to build the self-esteem of the youth in their community and show them the importance of becoming positively involved.
Dick Glasser has been personally involved with the event for 10 years, but as an organizer for the last three.
“We have usually about 50 to 60 kids show up, because it’s a fun event,” said Glasser.
Glasser and Kelby Owens are co-chairing the event for the Optimists.
Glasser said there is no preregistration. Kids can just show up at the Y on the 15th.
Questions concerning the event should be directed to Glasser at 812-614-0533.
