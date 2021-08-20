GREENSBURG – Nearly 70 members, charter members and their spouses, Mayor Josh Marsh and guests recently celebrated the Greensburg Optimist Club’s 50th anniversary.
An invocation by Glenn Tebbe and a meal catered and served by Deb Sellers kicked off an evening of recognition, remembrance and tribute to the “Friends of Youth” in Greensburg.
Optimist Governor Bill Cherolis and his wife Sue sat at the head table with local Optimist President Mike Novak, who served as the emcee for the evening.
Bill Frasier, Jerry Abplanalp, Dennis Miller (who was unable to attend), Bill Wenning and Jim Rosenberry were recognized as charter members and then Mayor Josh Marsh addressed the guests, designating May 20 as “Optimist Day” in Greensburg.
Marsh welcomed Cherolis and presented he and Novak the proclamation, saying, “I am inspired by the ways in which the Optimists have remained diligent in supporting and calling attention to the youth of our city.”
Governonr Cherolis congratulated the chapter, saying, “You’ve done good work in 50 years, and the reason you’re still going is because you’re bringing in new members to continue the good work.”
He continued, by noting the many members who have brought their own family members into the club, and then spoke briefly about the Optimist Oratorical and Essay contests, lauding their participation and the results.
“You’ve recently had a very successful membership drive, bringing the membership back up to 100, and that’s amazing for a town this size,” said Cherolis.
Member Merrill Smith thanked several members for helping prepare his address and then spoke about the world events transpiring in 1971, the year the club was chartered.
“Unemployment then was at 4.9 percent, the average cost for a new home in the Midwest was $28,000, the median income was $9,000 a year, and gas was 36 cents a gallon,” he said.
A video compilation of many snapshots of Optimist events through the year was shown with recognition to the videographer, Brady Domingo, and then the evening drew to a close on a sentimental note with Novak presenting the President’s Award to longtime member Mike Hash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.