GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Optimist Club recently presented plaques emblazoned with the Optimist Creed to local schools to honor educators throughout the county.
North Decatur Elementary, North Decatur Jr/Sr High, Greensburg Elementary, Greensburg Community Jr. High, Greensburg Community High, St. Mary’s and Good Shepard’s Academy were all recognized “as a way to say thank you to a special group of people in our community that have a positive influence on our youth,” said Optimist President Mike Novak. “Teachers build lives every day in their classrooms, and we thank them for helping young people learn and giving them the opportunity to develop into productive citizens.”
Optimist members presented the plaques at the schools’ organizational meetings before school started.
Optimists are the “Friends of Youth” and honor a “Youth of the Month” from Decatur County high schools. They also sponsor essay and oratorical contests as well as varied sports contests, and are “Partners in Education” with Greensburg Elementary.
A service organization, their primary fundraiser is the “Avenue of Flags” program in which they place more than 600 flags around the community on six different holidays.
With over 90 members, the Greensburg club meets at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays at the old Washington Elementary School for “fun, fellowship and a good breakfast.”
Novak said, “The Optimist Creed has a powerful message teaching us how we should live our lives. It can pick you up if you’re having a bad day and it reminds us of things we can do to help ourselves and others have a good attitude towards life. The Creed can be very beneficial to students, too.”
