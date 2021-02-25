GREENSBURG– The Optimists International Club hosted a speech contest for youth recently at the Greensburg Community High School. For the year’s theme of “Healing the World with Optimism,” five youth from the area offered 4 to 5 minutes speeches about things that plague our world locally and globally.
As each speaker talked about their own personal stories of tribulations and inspiration, they focused on sharing solutions from great optimists like Martin Luther King Jr. or St. Thomas Aquinas.
Each shared a personal perspective and, using their famous figure’s philosophy, stressed the importance of optimism in any human interaction, whether it be in person or when using social media platforms.
GCHS 9th grader Claire Nobbe placed first. Wade Schutte from St. Mary’s Elementary placed second while Madison Gould, also from St. Mary’s, placed third. As first and second in the contest, Nobbe and Schutte will compete for a scholarship at the regional level.
From there, the winner will earn the right to compete at the Optimist International Level for $5,000 and $15,000 scholarships.
“All students did a wonderful job presenting their inspiring speech. We are grateful to have these youth in our community,” Club President Mike Novak said. “We have no doubt that these students have a bright future ahead of them if they continue to choose optimism.”
The Optimist Club of Greensburg, soon to celebrate their 50th anniversary, has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for many years.
They are one of the world’s largest service club organizations with more than 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.
Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
