GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club is hosting a State Trooper Youth Services Criminal Justice Camp informational meeting at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Conference Room D at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. The meeting is open to all, with RSVPs requested to Optimist member and event organizer Angel Marks at 812-593-1525.
"The Indiana State Troopers Youth Services run Youth Camps for junior high and high school students interested in exploring a career as an Indiana State Trooper, or in law enforcement," Marks said.
The five-day, overnight camps are conducted in the summer in five different regions.
Structured as an actual "mini-bootcamp," the camps are designed to familiarize students with the rigors of an actual training camp for state troopers and other in-the-field- law enforcement personnel.
"Even though there are fun times with campfires and the other things associated with summer camp, they are also very demanding physically," Marks said. "There's a lot of marching and a lot of calisthenics, but there's also a lot of campfires and things like that."
Thursday's informational meeting at DCMH will offer parents lists of what items each child should bring or leave at home; phones and video games are not recommended.
The Optimists are sponsoring one to two students, and camp counselor opportunities are available for students who have attended before and are preparing to "age out."
Law Camps give students entering the sixth, seventh and eighth grades a behind the scenes look at the criminal justice system.
This five day co-ed camp offers an advanced look at law enforcement through field trips, demonstrations, motivating programs and some hands-on learning.
Campers meet peers from around the state, participate in recreational activities, and leave with a greater understanding of the law enforcement field. Campers also get a chance to form friendships to keep as they grow.
Similar to the Indiana State Police Academy, Career Camps give high school students an in-depth and hands-on law enforcement experience. Utilizing many of the same experts that train actual state troopers, campers get to experience some of the same things that officers do during their careers.
At the five day co-ed Career Camp, high school youth get to find out what it takes to be an actual Indiana State Trooper. During this experience, campers are involved in a wide range of instruction, from conducting a crime scene investigation to speaking with Emergency Medical Services, fire departments, federal agencies, defense attorneys, prosecutors and judges.
The Indiana State Police will have presenters and demonstrations from specialties like SWAT, K-9, bomb squad, SCUBA team, Tactical Intervention Platoon, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics and firearms, to name just a few.
The camps cost $110 for students who have not attended before, and $210 for camp counselors.
According to camp literature available at Thursday's breakfast meeting, Indiana State Police have offered thousands of young people an exciting, up-close look at law enforcement and the criminal justice system through its youth camps since 1970. The camps help students gain respect for themselves and others through programs that demonstrate the rewards of hard work and dedication.
Camps are held at universities around the state and also offer campers a unique glimpse of campus life. Each program includes well balanced meals and comfortable sleeping facilities.
Camp staffs are hand-picked, responsible law enforcement personnel who have committed themselves to preparing today’s youth for their futures.
The camp program is coordinated by a not-for-profit 501c(3) organization, the Indiana Troopers Youth Services, Inc.
