Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.