GREENSBURG – Monday, the Decatur County Commissioners suspended Ordinance 2020-04 restricting travel, curfew and nonessential activity and will follow the guidelines put forth by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to City Hall.
As of press time Monday, Decatur County had 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths.
The state as a whole has 20,507 positive cases and 1,151 deaths.
Decatur County Commissioners Rick Nobbe, Jerome Buening, Mark Koors and Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh offered a joint statement Monday in regards to the suspended ordinance.
“Since April 11, Decatur County has seen a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases,” the statement reads. “With the input of the Decatur County Health Department and Decatur County Memorial Hospital, we feel cautiously optimistic in suspending Ordinance 2020-04, which includes ending curfew and moving to a yellow travel warning.”
The statement also says Decatur County will be following the plan announced by Governor Holcomb on Friday, May 1, detailing the reopening of Indiana and the guidelines counties and businesses should follow.
As the county moves forward, the county and city officials said it is “imperative” that we all follow CDC guidelines for hygiene, continue to social distance and wear masks in businesses that require them as this is not only to keep others healthy, but to ensure that we do not see a spike in cases as we reopen the state.
“The Decatur County Health Department will be reviewing plans for businesses concerned about how to reopen safely, and the county and city will enforce the reopening timelines outlined in Governor Holcomb’s order,” the commissioners and mayor mentioned. “Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation can give guidelines and suggestions for businesses who many need assistance in reopening. This means that even though nonessential businesses may feel ready to open earlier than the timelines dictates, they should not. This has been done for the health and safety of everyone.”
According to local officials, Indiana’s five step plan to reopen the state, can be found by visiting www.backontrack.in.gov. There, residents, factories, business owners and religious leaders can find detailed timelines, guidelines and suggestions on safely navigating reopening and resuming operations.
“As we move forward, we will continue to monitor testing and the impact that suspending our local ordinance will have on our community. If there is any indication of a potential spike occurring in our community again, then the necessary steps will need to be taken to revert to a local ordinance detailing travel and closing nonessential businesses. This is not over. We need to continue to work together to stay healthy, keep our vulnerable residents safe, help those who are recovering and support our frontline workers and first responders.”
