Ordinance would address pet safety

GREENSBURG — A potential new ordinance could protect pets, such as dogs, from the dangers of outside weather.
According to Decatur County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen, the ordinance currently being constructed would give the community better guidelines on how to handle pets during the heat of summer or the cold of winter.
Hennen recently spoke with the Daily News about the ordinance and what it would entail.
“Depending on the breed, some dogs do not thrive as well being outside when it is too hot or cold,” Hennen said. “During those times, we will require you to either bring your animal inside or make outside arrangements for that animal to remain comfortable.”
While it might not be possible for some to bring animals indoors due to restrictions, the new ordinance would force pet owners to provide their animals a safe environment.
“We do understand that not everyone would be able to bring their animals inside due to some restrictions; however, it is our goal to make sure those who have to remain outside are able to protect themselves from the weather,” Hennen said.
Obviously, before any ordinance is passed, it will have to be brought before city officials and approved.
“We have reached out to get more information from the State Board of Animal Health so when we create and present the new ordinance we can have the most accurate information for the animal’s welfare,” Hennen said. “We are working hard to present this to the council as soon as we can.”
The Daily News will provide more information on the progress of the proposed ordinance as it becomes available.
Year after year, the local animal shelter receives calls regarding animals believed to be in danger due to the weather.
While they have not received any recent calls about pets being left vehicles, they have had some pertaining to pets being left outside without proper shelter.
“We have had no calls about animals in hot cars so far this summer, and that’s a great thing,” Hennen said. “We have had a few calls about dogs left out in the heat with no shelter, however. As per the ordinance, all outside animals must have proper shelter for that species, meaning the animal has a proper and adequate structure provided that will protect that animal from all elements of the weather. The structure will allow that animal to stand, sit and lie down without restriction.”
Essentially, it’s up to pet owners to provide a place where their animal can seek shelter from the hot or cold.
“Move the dog house under a tree or where there is shade,” Hennen said. “You may also cover the dog house with a tarp. Make sure the animal has plenty of water and keep checking them to make sure the water hasn’t dried up or been knocked over during the day.”
However, in more extreme temperatures and weather conditions, those shelters might not provide enough protection.
“As always, if the weather is extreme please try to bring your pets in from outside,” Hennen said. “Even if you have to kennel them while they are in the house, it is much better than being in extreme weather.”
Hennen said if you see an animal left outside for an extended period of time, or left in a vehicle on a hot day, during normal local animal shelter business hours you can call 812-663-9081. If it is after hours and you believe the animal is in distress you can call 812-222-4911.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.