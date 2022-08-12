BATESVILLE — The Batesville City Council has been working to update the land usage portion of their city ordinance book for months. At Monday night’s meeting, an ordinance was passed to update the code.
HWC Engineering’s Chris Hahn and Bryan Stumpf, owner of Civic Blueprint, worked with local officials to create the updated code and discussed the changes at Monday night’s meeting.
What was scheduled as a brief presentation and first reading was voted and approved at the meeting. To do this, the council had to vote to suspend the rules regarding first readings.
In addition to passing Ordinance #08-2022, the council passed a resolution for $200,000 in additional appropriations out of the ARP Coronavirus Fund.
Up to and not exceeding $175,000 was approved for the Batesville Area Skatepark and up to and not exceeding $25,000 was approved for purchase of the BAAC art structure that currently holds the Umbrella Sky display.
This ordinance passed contentiously 3 to 2 with Council President John Irrgang and Councilman Tracy Rohlfing voting against the measure. Councilmen Darrick Cox, Jim Fritsch and Bill Flannery voted in favor.
The “no” votes came from a belief that too much money was being spent on the art structure and that the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Those in favor pointed out that the BAAC works in coordination with the local community in a financially significant way and is certain to continue to work with the council in the future.
Discussion also included whether the structure may become a permanent display in the city.
The Batesville Area Skatepark may see groundbreaking as early as September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.