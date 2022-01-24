DECATUR COUNTY - Decatur County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Organist has announced he is running as a Republican candidate for sheriff in 2022.
“As sheriff, I want to build up the training program for the officers, and expand evidence-based training scenarios focusing on defensive tactics techniques,” Organist said. “Each deputy’s specific talents will be identified and supported to develop a department of highly trained, empowered employees capable of handling the ever-changing needs of our community.”
Organist said he would expand the investigation department to help target property crimes. He would also rebuild the detention center staff, focusing on a decentralized command structure, and training and education.
During his 11 years in law enforcement serving the communities of Hope, Westport and Decatur County, Organist has served as a field training officer, field training program coordinator, defensive tactics instructor, taser and pepperball
instructor and shift supervisor.
Organist is a Westport Town Council board member, an active member of Greensburg FOP Lodge 104, and a member of Westport Christian Church.
He and his wife Amanda, Director of Nursing at the Bartholomew County Health Department, have three children.
Organist was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin, moved to Indiana in 2008, and has been a Decatur County resident since 2014. Prior to pursuing a career in law enforcement, he was a project manager, business area manager and purchasing manager.
