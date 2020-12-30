GREENSBURG — The contentious year of 2020 is ending and opportunities for growth, healing and progress greet us as we ring in 2021.
The new year a great time to make resolutions, look back on the past, and plan for better things.
To celebrate what promises to be a much better year, the Daily News is looking at how some local long-enduring charity organizations have managed to stay alive, driven by their missions, fueled by public concern and powered by undying volunteer support.
Greensburg Meals on Wheels, Inc. has remained a vibrant charity for over 30 years, and their history is like a patchwork quilt: different multi-faceted concerns held together by the threads of determination, charity, and hard work.
In the early ‘70s, “Church Women United” began serving meals to a few shut-ins in the community, using the kitchen in the old YMCA building on Broadway Street to prepare the food that had been donated by a few area churches. As the much needed service grew beyond their ability to manage, those involved applied for incorporation as Meals on Wheels, Inc. In 1975, Betty Siefker was hired as their first director.
“When I was in school, during winter and summer breaks, I started volunteering for them just for something to do,” said current director Diana Robbins.
Betty Siefker needed time off for surgery, and Robbins filled in for her.
“I guess I’ve been involved with Meals on Wheels in some capacity since 1978,” Robbins said.
When the operation grew too large for their facilities, MOW moved to the Oddfellows Home where Arbor Grove Senior Living Center now stands.
“The Oddfellows had some major changes to their dietary department, so we needed to go somewhere else,” said Robbins.
Herb Scheidler, local accountant and a long-time volunteer for MOW, accompanied Robbins to Decatur County Memorial Hospital to apply to be a client for their kitchen.
“Herb was there anytime I’ve needed him,” Robbins said.
Robbins also said she relies in her drivers for more then just their footwork.
“I am so blessed that my drivers are willing to go in and actually check on our clients, and I have long held that as my best achievement. We take care of them. We are their only touch with the outside world sometimes,” she said. “We had to go to one delivery of five meals a week, [and] we aren’t able to check on them as often. That’s so hard because our clients are my friends, and that’s the only way I’d have it.”
Being a 501c(3) organization, Robbins is responsible for funding the operations and “singing for her supper.”
“It’s been difficult this year with the pandemic. We’ve had almost no donations to speak of lately, but as anyone knows you’ll never get rich working for a non-profit, and that’s okay. We’re still there to do our job and take care of our folks., she finished.
To make a much needed donation to Meals on Wheels, Inc. go to www/greensburgmow.com/, call 812-663-6099, or email Robbins at dianarobbins1@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.