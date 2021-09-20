RIPLEY COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that claimed the life of an adult male.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday near the 9000 block of S. CR 75 West.
Initial investigated shows that Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of his side-by-side ORV.
Asche, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the ORV and pinned underneath as it came to rest on its side.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The passenger in the ORV, who was wearing a seatbelt, only suffered minor injuries.
This investigation is still underway, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Conservation officers were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Friendship Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and Ripley County Medic Service.
