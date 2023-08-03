OSGOOD — Community leaders in Osgood have received some welcomed news. The town has received a significant monetary award from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Earlier this year, the town submitted an Indiana Trail Program Grant application. The hours of hard work paid off as Osgood has recently been named only 1 of 5 recipients in the state of Indiana.
As many in the community already know, the Osgood Trails are a beautiful and serene walking area located on the south edge of town. The current trails have been in place for approximately 10 years and were constructed around existing quarry ponds.
The latest proposal includes the addition of approximately 1.25 miles of paved trails around the south quarry pond.
The new pathway will take walkers and joggers along a more natural and scenic wood line, add several designated places to rest and also help create a more prominent trailhead.
“Several people are working hard behind the scenes to ensure Osgood is a beautiful and charming town for people to live, work and play” Stephanie Back, Grant Coordinator, said.
Back started working for the town two years ago. She assists with accounts payable, coordinates grants and helps with community development as time allows.
“Stephanie spent several years working in the nonprofit sector and now enjoys using those skills to help improve her hometown and this little piece of the earth and place that we all love,” Tamara Wilhoit, Osgood Clerk-Treasurer, said.
“This trail expansion would not be possible without the tremendous support of The Gilmore & Golda Reynolds Foundation, which will be providing a 20% match ($100,000) for this project. Our goal is for the new trail section to be completed by this time next year in 2024,” Steve Wilhoit, Street/Trails Superintendent, said.
The initial plans must go through an environmental review as well as some additional design/engineering finalization before the project can be released for bid.
For more information, photos and to follow the progress on the Osgood Trails visit https://www.facebook.com/OsgoodTrails.
Osgood is a town in Center Township in Ripley County. The town’s population was 1,624, according to the 2010 census.
Anyone with an idea or future suggestion for the town to consider is encouraged to reach out to Stephanie by contacting the Town Hall (812) 689-4240.
