OSGOOD – Osgood officials have announced the hiring of two new police officers.
A news release on the matter notes that it takes a small dedicated army to keep the town functioning and performing at its best on a daily basis and the police department is always included in that effort.
“Our town council members and leadership team have worked incredibly hard over the past few years to recruit and retain talented employees. We are happy to introduce you to some of our newest members,” Osgood Clerk-Treasurer Tamara Wilhoit said.
Town Marshal Daniel Craig is no stranger to law enforcement as he has been in the field for more than 20 years. He had been a longstanding member of the Lawrenceburg Police Department for the past several years before taking the reins at Osgood. He is a 2002 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and enjoys having a positive impact in the community.
Marshall Craig is being joined by Deputy Alex Wilhelm, who was previously employed with the Community Health Network Police Department in Indianapolis before signing on with Osgood PD.
Wilhelm attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2022 with the Tier II 2022-24 class. Deputy Wilhelm is from Oldenburg, a graduate of Oldenburg Academy and resides in Batesville with his family.
“Alex and I are honored to serve as your police officers,” Marshal Craig said.
“We look forward to getting to know the residents more and helping to meet the Osgood community’s needs,” Deputy Wilhelm added.
“Osgood is fortunate to have two experienced police officers joining the ranks of our department,” Town Council President Chris Kuhn said.
Residents who wish to contact the Osgood Police Department may do so by dialing 812-689-4313 for non-emergency matters or emailing osgoodpd@osgoodindiana.org.
If urgent, residents should contact Ripley County Dispatch at 812-689-5555.
