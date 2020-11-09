RIPLEY COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fall from a tree stand that occurred yesterday afternoon (November 8).
At approximately 5:30 p.m., responders were dispatched to the 9000 block of West County Road 600 North near Osgood, regarding a hunter who fell approximately 21 feet from an elevated tree stand.
Peyton Campos, 22, of Osgood was initially treated on the scene and then airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the fall is still under investigation. Campos was not wearing a full body harness at the time of the fall.
Responding agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Holton Police Department, Napoleon Police Department and Ripley County EMS.
Indiana Conservation Officers encourage all who are hunting from an elevated position to use a safety harness and lifelines, and to check all tree stands and straps before climbing.
