DECATUR COUNTY - An Osgood man died as a result of injuries suffered in a Monday morning traffic accident.
According to a news release provided by the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, February 6, the ISP began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County.
The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Noah Seals, 26, Osgood, was southbound on US 421 near CR 600 S.
For an unknown reason, Seals' vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2016 Mack dump truck being driven by Patrick Stroud, 38, of Vevay.
The vehicles collided nearly head-on in the northbound lanes of US 421.
After the collision, both vehicles left the roadway before coming to rest.
As a result of the collision, Seals sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
Stroud sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to the Decatur County Hospital where he was treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending, although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
US 421 was closed for nearly four hours for crash investigation and clean-up.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County EMS, Napoleon Fire Department, and the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
