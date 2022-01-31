NAPOLEON - A Ripley County man is dead as a result of injuries sustained over the weekend in a two-vehicle accident.
According to a release from the Indiana State Police, at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 421, just south of Napoleon, that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Ripley County man.
The investigation by Master Trooper Daniel Elmore indicated a 2000 Jeep driven by Norman P. Kappes, 53, Osgood, was northbound on US 421 just south of Michigan Road.
For an unknown reason, Kappes' vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a 2015 Kenworth dump truck driven by Timothy M. Sides, 49, Versailles. The dump truck is owned by the Ripley County Highway Department. The vehicles collided nearly head on in the southbound lanes of US 421.
Kappes sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
Sides was not injured in the crash.
US 421 was closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors although toxicology tests on both drivers are pending at this time.
Trp. Elmore was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Ripley County EMS, Napoleon Fire Department, Ripley County Coroner's Office, TDS Towing, and AJ's Auto Body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.