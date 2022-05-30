RIPLEY COUNTY - Early Sunday morning, Troopers from the Indiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on a rural Ripley County roadway that resulted in the death of a 19-year old Osgood man.
The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that at approximately 1 a.m. a Black 2016 Dodge truck driven by Landon Turner of Osgood, was northbound on Michigan Road near CR 525 N.
Turner's vehicle went off the east side of the roadway before striking a guardrail and embankment. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Turner from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest and then caught fire.
Turner sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
The investigation indicated that speed was a likely factor in the crash.
Toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Holton Police Department, Ripley County EMS, Osgood Fire Department, Ripley County Coroner's Office, and Todd's Wrecker Service.
