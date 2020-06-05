OLDENBURG – A town resident asked Oldenburg Town Council members June 1 what kind of help they could give him on dealing with his neighbor who practices with his band and is very noisy.
"I've complained quite a few times when he first moved in and about two to three times this year," said Tom Wodtke, who lives at the corner of Water and Washington streets. "Whenever the band gets going, it's pretty loud." He said he has not talked to his neighbor, Craig Fullenkamp, who lives on Water Street, about this.
Town Marshal Bill Dramann reported that both he and Deputy Lt. Eric Moenter "have had some complaints. I heard the music when I was in front of the fire house at 10 p.m. .... When you hear it all the way downtown, it's entirely too loud."
Town attorney John Kellerman recalled when Fullenkamp attended the October 2019 council meeting and asked about his band practicing, "he said he would play music at reasonable hours .... You don't have a noise ordinance, and if you want me to craft some kind of ordinance like this, it's going to have to be enforced for everybody."
"Would there be any chance that we could talk to Mr. Fullenkamp to see if there's a specific time or date the band can practice that might satisfy both sides?" member Greg Struewing asked. "I would hate to have an ordinance in town for noise because half the trucks in town are very noisy ... (and) when we have the firemen's festival and Freudenfest, you can hear the music everywhere. A lot of locals may not like that either. If we can work with people, we'd be a lot better off."
Wodtke suggested, "If they keep the garage door closed, it would help."
Kellerman added that Fullenkamp said at the meeting he attended, "'If you're ever having problems with me, let me know.'"
The attorney will contact him.
More news
• Members approved two building permits: remodeling a house owned by Bobby and Katie Rauch at 22177 Vine St. and construction of Kevin Doyle's house at 22204 Indiana Avenue.
• Members approved a two-year extension for CGS Services, Morristown, for the town's curbside trash collection. Currently, each household pays $7.50 per month. Beginning July 1, there will be a 3% increase for a total of $7.73. Another 3% increase will take place next year for a total of $7.96 per household.
• Dramann and Moenter responded to a variety of calls in May: stop sign warnings, five; Franklin County dispatch calls and running radar, four each; noise complaints, three; verbal speed warnings, skateboard complaints and speeding citations, two each; and VIN check, beer permit, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person and welfare check on an elderly person, one each.
