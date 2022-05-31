(Note: Reflects new time and date for the kick-off because the event was rescheduled.)
GREENSBURG – “Our Greatest Celebration” summer of reading begins with a special kick-off party from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
There will be outdoor games and the Kona snow cone truck for kids to kick off a summer filled with festivities for all ages as Greensburg celebrates 200 years on the map.
Other upcoming summer special events sponsored by the library include:
At 1 p.m. June 8, Rusty Ammerman’s magic show will entertain at the Greensburg Elementary School Gym, Entrance 12.
At 6 p.m. June 15, “Trout Fishing in America” family concert at Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
At 6 p.m. June 16 will be the community-wide spelling bee at the library.
At 2 p.m. June 22, the “Splash Circus Juggling Show” will be outside at the library.
At 6 p.m. June 28, the Silly Safari’s Live Animal Show will perform at Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
At 2 p.m. June 29, kids can “Touch-A-Tractor” behind the library on Washington Street.
“Last year we had about 1,200 readers of all ages. I hope we will have 1,500 readers this year,” library Director of Childrens’ Services Jill Pratt said. “Reading is important for people of all ages. Reading to toddlers and preschoolers is how they first learn about letters, sentences, and stories. It’s also a wonderful way to build a special bond with a child. There’s nothing better than cuddling up with a little one and reading a stack of books together!”
For more information, visit www.greensburglibrary.org.
