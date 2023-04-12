COLUMBUS – Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is teaming up with the American Legion Post #24 in Columbus to host a Tenderloin Meal Fundraiser Friday, April 21, 2023.
The “Breaded Pork Tenderloins, A Day for Donations!” event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The meal includes a breaded tenderloin, coleslaw, and baked beans for a donation (meal value $8.50). Soft drinks are available for purchase inside at the bar. All are welcome.
Dine-in, Drive-Thru, or Delivery for six or more orders (limited delivery area) at the American Legion at 2515 25th Street. Orders can be called into the Legion at 812-376-7036.
Our Hospice staff and volunteers will work alongside American Legion staff and volunteers to prepare and serve a delicious meal while raising funds for the patients and families cared for by Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
Our Hospice President, Steph Cain said, “We are grateful to the American Legion for supporting Our Hospice. They have been wonderful partners throughout the years and care deeply about supporting the patients and families we care for in and around Bartholomew County. We hope to see a large crowd come out to this event and support our mission, To Make Every Moment Count. See you on the 21st.”
-Information provided
