COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana wants to keep our community, patients, families and staff safe and healthy during the current pandemic.
Staff has received updated training and we are closely following the professional health care recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Center for the Advancement of Palliative Care.
Here is a list of updates for Our Hospice:
Screening at the Hospice Center
The Hospice Center has initiated screening for anyone entering the center, including staff, guests and visitors. Everyone should enter the center through the main entrance. Additional cleaning of public spaces has been initiated and the gift shop and salad bar at the Inpatient Center are closed until further notice.
Postponing Broadway Memories Event
Our Hospice staff and board want to ensure you that the well-being of the Broadway Memories performers, patrons, staff and volunteers is of the highest priority. With current restrictions and the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the city of Columbus and the state of Indiana about limiting the number of people in a gathering for the next eight weeks, it has been decided to postpone the Broadway Memories event that was originally scheduled for April 26. Ticket refunds are currently underway.
Suspending Bereavement Groups
The Tuesday Bereavement Groups, Beginning Again, which usually takes place at 2 and 5:30 p.m. at the Hospice Center, have been temporarily suspended. If you need grief support, contact the bereavement team at 812-314-8044 or email Cathy at ccampbell@crh.org.
The monthly Wings for the Journey support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child has also been suspended. This group normally meets the third Thursday of each month at the Hospice Center. Reach out to our bereavement team at 812-314-8044 or email Cathy at ccampbell@crh.org if you need support.
